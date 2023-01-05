Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4,123.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.