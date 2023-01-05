Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 20,885 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

