Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $770,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

