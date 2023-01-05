Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,094,110 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094,110 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.52%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

