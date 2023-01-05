Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $51.70 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

