Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,903. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $849.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHN. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

