Scholarship Coin Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 203.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded up 248.5% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $37,591.93 and approximately $13.59 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00444802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.02232178 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.76 or 0.30388929 BTC.

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,197,325 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0024736 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

