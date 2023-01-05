Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.