Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $310.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.46.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

