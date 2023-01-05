Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Reduced by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 7,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,216. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.