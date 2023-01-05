Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 7,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,216. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.