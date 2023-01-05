Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

