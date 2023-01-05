Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

CSTL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 148,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,555. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $609.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $327,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.