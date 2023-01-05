Searle & CO. Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 228.0% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $443.83 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.79.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

