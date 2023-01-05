Searle & CO. Invests $208,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

