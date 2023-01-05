Searle & CO. Invests $208,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.