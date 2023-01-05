Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.81 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Secret has a market cap of $15.81 million and $1,833.21 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00111132 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00195031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040970 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00546734 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,693.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

