Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $433,161.07

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $39.20 million and $433,161.07 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00168407 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $281,878.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

