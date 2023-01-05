SelfKey Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $1.09 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

