SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stake Raised by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on S. Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

