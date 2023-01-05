Sernova (TSE:SVA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. 79,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 195,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Sernova in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$269.68 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

