Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Allan LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.9 %

SCI stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

