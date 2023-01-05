Shah Capital Management Buys 62,864 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the quarter. LifeMD comprises about 0.2% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 1.32% of LifeMD worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 85.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeMD by 448.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 241,793 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFMD opened at $1.90 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 239.43% and a negative net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

