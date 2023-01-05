Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 6.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 45,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,305,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.83 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth $248,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

