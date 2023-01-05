Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.62

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 148551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

