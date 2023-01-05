Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.11% of Shopify worth $1,737,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

