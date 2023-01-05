Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Drops By 7.7%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,303,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,061,000 after buying an additional 344,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

