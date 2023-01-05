Short Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rises By 6.0%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,480,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 35,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 49.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 4.3 %

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

