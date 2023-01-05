Short Interest in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Declines By 9.3%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth $97,197,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after acquiring an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

