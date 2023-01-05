Short Interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expands By 8.3%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 29,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $151,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 38.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12,806.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 828,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarivate Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.44 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.