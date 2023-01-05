Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 7.0%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 46,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,359.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,453 shares in the company, valued at $212,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 106,558 shares of company stock worth $132,233 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 36,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,764. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

