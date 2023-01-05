Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Declines By 7.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
EGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 2,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
