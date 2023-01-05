Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Declines By 7.5%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $1,007,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 2,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.83 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

