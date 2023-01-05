Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Drops By 10.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSEW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 4,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

