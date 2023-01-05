Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Grows By 8.1%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

