Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rises By 5.7%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

FRT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

