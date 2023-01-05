Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Expands By 6.0%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Highway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Highway’s payout ratio is 125.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Highway

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.