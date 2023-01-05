Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Expands By 7.1%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 34,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

