Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Grows By 5.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 363,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NBR traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $207.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

