Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Drops By 12.3%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $154.58. 795,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $160.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $56,778,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

