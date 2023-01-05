Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Drops By 5.9%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

DXJS stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 68,374 shares during the period.

