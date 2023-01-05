Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

