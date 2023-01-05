Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Investec raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Further Reading
