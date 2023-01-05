Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $174.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $225.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

