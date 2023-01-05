Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

