Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47,126 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,126 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.14 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

