SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.05. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

