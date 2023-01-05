SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.05. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
