SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.18. 52,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

