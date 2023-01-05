SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $262.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,938,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $395.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

