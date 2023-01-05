SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after acquiring an additional 611,068 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

