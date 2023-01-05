SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,323. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $81.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.