SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 224,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,307. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.