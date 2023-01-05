SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after buying an additional 1,371,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 65,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,716. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

